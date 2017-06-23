Breaking News

Venezuelan protester shot dead at point-blank range by soldier

By Ray Sanchez and Natalie Gallón, CNN

Updated 5:43 PM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

Young protester shot at point blank range
Story highlights

  • David José Vallenilla, 22, was shot three times in the chest, officials say
  • He is the 75th person whose death has been tied to Venezuela's unrest

(CNN)His name was David José Vallenilla. At 22, he became the latest of at least 75 fatalities tied to civil unrest in the streets of Venezuela, a country mired in economic crisis and political instability.

Protests in Caracas have largely fallen off the world's radar, but Vallenilla's shooting death Thursday at point-blank range brings renewed attention to the strong-arm response by the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
David José Vallenilla, 22, is shot during a protest Thursday outside La Carlota airbase in Caracas.
In a shocking video, a protester is seen hurling what appear to be rocks over a fence at La Carlota airbase. At least two soldiers approach from the other side of the fence. One of them fires at the young man with a shotgun or a rifle from a few feet away.
    The protester, a knapsack slung over his chest and his face covered with a bandana, falls to the ground. Another protester, carrying a makeshift shield and a Venezuelan flag draped over his back, moves in as if to provide cover. The wounded protester gets up and staggers away, grasping his chest.
    A protester carrying a Venezuelan flag moves in to provide cover after Vallenilla was shot.
    Moments later, at least half a dozen protesters are seen dragging and later carrying the young man away from the shooting scene as white smoke billows over the airbase.
    Vallenilla was shot three times in the chest and died later at a hospital, according to a statement from the attorney general's office, a doctor at the hospital where he died and opposition politician Jose Manuel Olivares.
    "The sergeant used an unauthorized weapon to repel the attack, causing the death of one of the participants in the siege," Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol said on Twitter. The sergeant faces legal proceedings, the minister said. It's unclear what type of ammunition he used.
    Reverol also said two members of the military were injured after protesters hurled fire bombs into the airbase.
    A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, June 22. The country &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/09/americas/venezuela-violin-protester/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has witnessed widespread unrest&lt;/a&gt; since March 29, when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Though the decision was reversed three days later, protests continue across the country, which is in the midst of an economic crisis.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Bolivarian Guard near a military base in Caracas on June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest. His death brings the total number of people killed since protests began to 75, according to a statement released by the Attorney General&#39;s office.
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
    Demonstrators in Caracas march toward the headquarters of the Organization of American States on Wednesday, June 21, after the 47th OAS General Assembly met in Cancun, Mexico, and ruled out issuing a resolution on Venezuela.
    A woman places a prayer card at a makeshift memorial erected where a student was shot and killed during clashes between opposition protesters and Bolivarian National Guard officers in Caracas.
    An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
    People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
    Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
    Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
    Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10.
    A demonstrator holds a national flag during protests on June 10.
    Venezuelan students and other demonstrators gather outside the National Telecommunications Commission in Caracas on Friday, June 9. Protesters were calling for an end to media censorship in the country.
    A protester outside the National Telecommunications Commission.
    Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
    Police ride motorcycles during a protest in Caracas on June 7.
    A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
    A masked protester sets debris on fire to block a highway in Caracas on Saturday, May 13.
    During a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/12/americas/venezuela-grandparents-march/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Grandparents&#39; March&quot;&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman&#39;s Office on Friday, May 12.
    Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
    Shields of riot police are splattered with red paint during a protest in Caracas on May 12.
    Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.
    Riot police shoot a water cannon at opposition activists during a protest in Caracas on May 10.
    Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.
    Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
    An armored National Guard vehicle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/05/americas/venezuela-unrest-tank/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;runs over a protester&lt;/a&gt; in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the &quot;lamentable&quot; incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and &quot;brutally assaulted&quot; the driver.
    A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of Caracas to rally against President Nicolas Maduro on April 19.
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
    Riot police are deployed on April 19.
    Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
    A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
    An opposition activist holds a Molotov cocktail during clashes in Caracas on April 10.
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
    Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.
    Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8.
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
    Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
    The violence underscores the widening political rifts in Venezuela, where the opposition has accused Maduro of creating a dictatorship. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts by the opposition to oust Maduro from power by a referendum vote. It has also delayed elections.
    The last vote held in Venezuela, the parliamentary election of 2015, gave the opposition a majority. But critics say new elections have been put off because Maduro is afraid of the outcome.
    In late March, the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved the parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Getting rid of the opposition-controlled legislative branch effectively meant the ruling United Socialist Party controlled the remaining two branches of government.
    The opposition called the move a coup. The decision was reversed three days later, but protests had already erupted.
    The opposition hunkered down when, on April 7, the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles that he was banned from doing political work for 15 years.
    Maduro has been defiant, taking a confrontational tone with the opposition and protesters, whom he calls "vandals and terrorists."
    Unemployment is set to surpass 25% this year, possibly on its way to 28% next year. Food shortages have become severe in the past couple of years. In some cases, Venezuelans have endured months without basics such as milk, eggs, flour, soap and toilet paper.
    The opposition is calling for protests Saturday at military installations, including the airbase where Vallenilla was gunned down.