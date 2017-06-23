Venezuelan protester shot dead at point-blank range by soldier

Story highlights David José Vallenilla, 22, was shot three times in the chest, officials say

He is the 75th person whose death has been tied to Venezuela's unrest

(CNN) His name was David José Vallenilla. At 22, he became the latest of at least 75 fatalities tied to civil unrest in the streets of Venezuela, a country mired in economic crisis and political instability.

Protests in Caracas have largely fallen off the world's radar, but Vallenilla's shooting death Thursday at point-blank range brings renewed attention to the strong-arm response by the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

David José Vallenilla, 22, is shot during a protest Thursday outside La Carlota airbase in Caracas.

In a shocking video, a protester is seen hurling what appear to be rocks over a fence at La Carlota airbase. At least two soldiers approach from the other side of the fence. One of them fires at the young man with a shotgun or a rifle from a few feet away.

The protester, a knapsack slung over his chest and his face covered with a bandana, falls to the ground. Another protester, carrying a makeshift shield and a Venezuelan flag draped over his back, moves in as if to provide cover. The wounded protester gets up and staggers away, grasping his chest.

A protester carrying a Venezuelan flag moves in to provide cover after Vallenilla was shot.

Moments later, at least half a dozen protesters are seen dragging and later carrying the young man away from the shooting scene as white smoke billows over the airbase.

