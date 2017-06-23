Venezuelan protester shot dead at point-blank range by soldier

(CNN) His name was David José Vallenilla. At 22, he became the latest of at least 75 fatalities tied to civil unrest in the streets of Venezuela, a country mired in economic crisis and political instability.

Protests in Caracas have largely fallen off the world's radar, but Vallenilla's shooting death Thursday at point-blank range brings renewed attention to the strong-arm response by the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.

Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.

Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.

A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.

Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.

Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.

Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of Caracas to rally against President Nicolas Maduro on April 19.

A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.

A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.

Riot police shoot a water cannon at opposition activists during a protest in Caracas on May 10.

Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.

Shields of riot police are splattered with red paint during a protest in Caracas on May 12.

A masked protester sets debris on fire to block a highway in Caracas on Saturday, May 13.

A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.

A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.

Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.

Venezuelan students and other demonstrators gather outside the National Telecommunications Commission in Caracas on Friday, June 9. Protesters were calling for an end to media censorship in the country.

People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.

A woman places a prayer card at a makeshift memorial erected where a student was shot and killed during clashes between opposition protesters and Bolivarian National Guard officers in Caracas.

Demonstrators in Caracas march toward the headquarters of the Organization of American States on Wednesday, June 21, after the 47th OAS General Assembly met in Cancun, Mexico, and ruled out issuing a resolution on Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.

Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Bolivarian Guard near a military base in Caracas on June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest. His death brings the total number of people killed since protests began to 75, according to a statement released by the Attorney General's office.

In a shocking video, a protester is seen hurling what appear to be rocks over a fence at La Carlota airbase. At least two soldiers approach from the other side of the fence. One of them fires at the young man with a shotgun or a rifle from a few feet away.

The protester, a knapsack slung over his chest and his face covered with a bandana, falls to the ground. Another protester, carrying a makeshift shield and a Venezuelan flag draped over his back, moves in as if to provide cover. The wounded protester gets up and staggers away, grasping his chest.

Moments later, at least half a dozen protesters are seen dragging and later carrying the young man away from the shooting scene as white smoke billows over the airbase.

Vallenilla was shot three times in the chest and died later at a hospital, according to a statement from the attorney general's office, a doctor at the hospital where he died and opposition politician Jose Manuel Olivares.

"The sergeant used an unauthorized weapon to repel the attack, causing the death of one of the participants in the siege," Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol said on Twitter. The sergeant faces legal proceedings, the minister said. It's unclear what type of ammunition he used.

Reverol also said two members of the military were injured after protesters hurled fire bombs into the airbase.

The violence underscores the widening political rifts in Venezuela, where the opposition has accused Maduro of creating a dictatorship. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts by the opposition to oust Maduro from power by a referendum vote. It has also delayed elections.

The last vote held in Venezuela, the parliamentary election of 2015, gave the opposition a majority. But critics say new elections have been put off because Maduro is afraid of the outcome.

In late March, the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved the parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Getting rid of the opposition-controlled legislative branch effectively meant the ruling United Socialist Party controlled the remaining two branches of government. The opposition called the move a coup. The decision was reversed three days later, but protests had already erupted.

The opposition hunkered down when, on April 7, the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles that he was banned from doing political work for 15 years.

Maduro has been defiant, taking a confrontational tone with opposition and protesters, whom he calls "vandals and terrorists."

Unemployment is set to surpass 25% this year, possibly on its way to 28% next year. Food shortages have become severe in the last couple of years. in some cases, Venezuelans have endured months without basics such as milk, eggs, flour, soap and toilet paper.

The opposition is calling for protests Saturday at military installations, including the airbase where Vallenilla was gunned down.