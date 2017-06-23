Is Mexico the world's second most dangerous country, as Trump says? That depends

(CNN) President Donald Trump rankled Mexico again, this time calling it the second deadliest country in the world.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, he said, "Mexico was just ranked the second deadliest country in the world, after only Syria. Drug trade is largely the cause. We will BUILD THE WALL!"

Mexico was just ranked the second deadliest country in the world, after only Syria. Drug trade is largely the cause. We will BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Mexico quickly countered, saying Trump's claim is wrong.

So who's right? Well, it depends on how you crunch the numbers.

If you go with raw numbers, Trump is right

