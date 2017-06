Photos: The week in 23 photos John Thompson, a friend of Philando Castile, weeps as he walks out of a courthouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday, June 16. Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Castile during a traffic stop last year, had just been found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter. Castile's death garnered widespread attention -- and sparked nationwide protests over the use of force by police -- after his girlfriend broadcast the shooting's aftermath on Facebook Live. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Migrants stand on the deck of the vessel Golfo Azzurro after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, June 16. A Spanish aid organization rescued more than 600 migrants who were trying to enter Europe in packed boats from Libya. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Otto Warmbier's casket is carried out of a high school in Wyoming, Ohio, after his funeral on Thursday, June 22. Warmbier, 22, died last week after 17 months of detention in North Korea. He was returned to the United States in a coma, and he died six days later. His official cause of death is unknown, as his parents declined to have an autopsy conducted. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Republican Karen Handel makes a heart symbol while thanking her supporters in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 20. Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the most expensive US House race in history. The Georgia seat had been vacated by Tom Price, who went on to become the secretary of Health and Human Services. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos People do yoga in New York's Times Square as part of an annual event celebrating the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, on Wednesday, June 21. It was also International Yoga Day. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Steve Smith wipes sweat from his face as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix on Monday, June 19. A punishing heat wave is breaking records in parts of the western United States, causing massive power outages and flight cancellations. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Damage is seen on the starboard side of the USS Fitzgerald after the Navy destroyer collided with a cargo ship off the east coast of Japan on Saturday, June 17. Seven American sailors were killed. The US Navy, the US Coast Guard and Japanese authorities are all conducting investigations. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Michelle Carter cries in a Taunton, Massachusetts, courtroom on Friday, June 16, after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. Roy poisoned himself by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck. The ruling could set legal precedent for whether it's a crime to tell someone to commit suicide. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell smiles after announcing a new health care bill on Thursday, June 22. The bill, written by Senate Republicans entirely behind closed doors, would repeal Obamacare's individual mandate, drastically cut back federal support of Medicaid and eliminate Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others. McConnell is pressing for a vote next week. Hide Caption 9 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Children run in Handan, China, after graduating from kindergarten on Tuesday, June 20. Hide Caption 10 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for comedian Bill Cosby, raises his fist as Cosby exits a courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, June 17. Cosby was facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. But it ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos A police officer kicks a tear-gas shell during clashes with Kashmiri protesters in Srinagar, India, on Friday, June 16. Read more: The Kashmir dispute explained Hide Caption 12 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, June 18. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos A firefighter works in a forest in Leiria, Portugal, on Monday, June 19. A raging wildfire has killed at least 62 people and injured dozens more in what officials described as the "greatest wildfire tragedy of recent years." Hide Caption 14 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Boys at the Isca Academy in Exeter, England, wear skirts Thursday, June 22, to protest their school's "no shorts" policy. The teenagers argued it was just too hot to wear trousers as a record-breaking heat wave gripped Britain. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pauses during a news conference responding to the Senate GOP's new health care bill on Thursday, June 22. Schumer brought in a poster board with the word "mean" written on it, quoting what President Donald Trump reportedly said about the House's failed bill earlier this year. Schumer added the letters "er," saying the Senate GOP's bill is "nasty" and "heartless." Hide Caption 16 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Staff of a boat restaurant on the Taedong River line up at the restaurant's entrance as they wait to greet customers in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, June 18. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos British Prime Minister Theresa May talks to faith leaders at the Finsbury Park Mosque in London on Monday, June 19. Earlier in the day, a van plowed into a crowd of Muslims leaving Ramadan prayers. One man was killed and nine were injured. Hide Caption 18 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Residents of the war-torn city of Douma, Syria, break their Ramadan fast on Sunday, June 18. Ramadan, the most sacred month in the Muslim year, ends on June 24. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Eleanor, a Highland cow from the Ranch Fold farm in Letham, Scotland, wears a champion ribbon Thursday, June 22, during the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos Democrat Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters in Roswell, Georgia, on Monday, June 19. The congressional candidate lost a special election to Karen Handel the next day. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Photos: The week in 23 photos A woman wears an extravagant hat during Royal Ascot, the most prestigious event in the British horseracing calendar, on Thursday, June 22. It was Ladies Day. Hide Caption 22 of 23