Yellowstone grizzly bears removed from endangered species list

(CNN) The Yellowstone grizzly bear population has recovered enough to be delisted from the endangered species list, the US Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday.

Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke called the recovery "one of America's great conservation successes."

"As a kid who grew up in Montana, I can tell you that this is a long time coming," he said in a statement. "[It's] very good news for many communities and advocates in the Yellowstone region."

The bears received endangered species protection in 1975, when their population was about 136. Today, there are estimated to be 700, more than enough to meet the criteria to be removed from the endangered list, the government said. Management of the bears will be returned to states and tribes.

Not everyone is celebrating.

