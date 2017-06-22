Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

Story highlights Heavy downpours expected to weaken Thursday

A 10-year-old boy dies from weather-related injury in Alabama

(CNN) Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday in southwestern Louisiana, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds to the already soaked US Gulf Coast.

The center of the storm hit just south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.

Heavy downpours are expected Thursday in East Texas, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. More than 6 million people remain under tornado watches, an area covering New Orleans and points north into central Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

As the storm moves north, the Gulf Coast will continue to experience potentially dangerous flooding and winds of 40 mph to 50 mph, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Cindy is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with as much as 12 inches in some places, through Friday morning, the hurricane center said.

