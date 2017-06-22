Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

Story highlights Heavy downpours expected to weaken Thursday

A 10-year-old boy died Wednesday in a weather-related incident in Alabama

(CNN) Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday in southwestern Louisiana, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the already soaked US Gulf Coast.

The center of the storm hit just south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, the National Weather Center's Hurricane Center said.

But the heaviest downpours are expected in East Texas, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

As the storm moves northwest, the Gulf Coast will continue seeing heavy rains, winds of 40-50 mph and increased moisture, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Later on Thursday, Cindy should weaken to a tropical depression and become a remnant low, the National Hurricane Center said on its latest advisory.

