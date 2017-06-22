Story highlights Patricia Krenwinkel has been turned down more than a dozen times

She is claiming that she was abused by Charles Manson

Los Angeles (CNN) Patricia Krenwinkel, a Charles Manson follower convicted in the Manson family murder spree and the longest-serving female inmate in the California prison system, will be up for parole consideration on Thursday.

Krenwinkel, 69, was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder in the August 1969 attacks that left seven people dead. Among the victims was pregnant actress Sharon Tate, who was married to director Roman Polanski, Folger Coffee heiress Abigail Folger, and celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring.

The crimes captivated people during a turbulent time in the nation's history. Prosecutors say Manson hoped to spark a race war with the grisly murders.

Patricia Krenwinkel, 21, after her arrest in December 1, 1969.

Thursday's parole hearing is a resumption of a December 2016 meeting, which was suspended after Krenwinkel's attorney claimed that his client was a victim of "Intimate Partner Battery," often referred to as "battered wife syndrome," by Manson. The break allowed for an investigation into the claim.

Krenwinkel's attorney, Keith Wattley, declined to predict how the panel will react, but said he is encouraged that they are considering the abuse issue.

Read More