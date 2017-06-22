Otto Warmbier's hometown prepares for his funeral

Story highlights Otto Warmbier died days after his return from North Korea

(CNN) After more than a year detained in North Korea, Otto Warmbier returned to the United States in a coma last week, only to die six days after his arrival.

His Ohio hometown will gather Thursday to say goodbye to the college student whose trip to the reclusive nation turned into a 17-month detention nightmare.

During his funeral at his Wyoming High School alma mater, loved ones will pay tribute to a son, a brother, a neighbor and a friend.

"It would be easy at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost -- future time that won't be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds," his parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement.

"But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person. You can tell from the outpouring of emotion from the communities that he touched -- Wyoming, Ohio, and the University of Virginia to name just two -- that the love for Otto went well beyond his immediate family."

