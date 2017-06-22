Story highlights Paul G. Feinman fills the vacant seat previously held by the late Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam

Judges on New York's Court of Appeals serve 14-year terms

(CNN) Lauded as a "trailblazer," Justice Paul G. Feinman became the first openly gay judge confirmed to the New York Court of Appeals.

Senator Brad Hoylman, one of five openly gay members of New York's State Legislature who urged the governor to appoint an LGBT person to the Court of Appeals, called the confirmation "an important perspective that has been missing on the court."

"It is a watershed moment for the LGBT rights in the state of New York," said Hoylman. "It comes at a time when gay rights are under assault from Washington, DC and LGBT people and their families feel under siege."

Two of the seven candidates recommended to take the open seat were openly gay. But it was 57-year-old Feinman whose seat was confirmed amid Pride Month celebrations of the progress the LGBT community has made. He is the first openly LGBT justice to be confirmed in the Court of Appeal's 170-year history.

"Certainly my entire career has been about promoting equal access and equal justice for all, and I hope to add to the diversity of perspectives that the court considers," he said.

