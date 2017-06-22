This mother is looking for the lost necklace that holds her son's ashes

Story highlights Amanda Shears kept the ashes of her late 10-month-old son in a necklace

The necklace has been missing since June 2

(CNN) When she wore the necklace, the grieving mother carried her baby close to her heart.

Now, it's gone.

The locket holds the ashes of Amanda Shears' late son, Zealen, who was just 10 months old in 2012 when he succumbed to a heart defect.

The piece -- a set of silver wings folded into a heart -- vanished sometime after Shears took it off, along with her wedding band, on June 2, before undergoing surgery in Michigan.

She now hopes a blind appeal, made via Facebook, will help bring it back -- "no questions asked."

