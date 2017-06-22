Bill Cosby to hold town halls on sex assault, publicist says

Story highlights "This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today," Cosby's publicist said

The town halls will educate young people on what can be considered sexual assault

(CNN) Bill Cosby will hold a series of town halls to educate young people on sexual assault, his publicists said.

Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson were on "Good Morning Alabama" Wednesday and said Cosby "wants to get back to work" and is planning town halls that could start as early as next month.

"This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today," Wyatt said. "And they need to know what they're facing -- when they're hanging out and partying, when they're doing certain things they shouldn't be doing."

Neither Wyatt nor Benson elaborated on what the town halls would entail, how many town halls there would be and when and where they would be held.

