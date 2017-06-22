Story highlights Federal appeals court upholds overturning of conviction

Wisconsin officials mull an appeal

(CNN) A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that overturned the murder conviction of Brendan Dassey, who was featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

The ruling marks a major victory for Dassey, now 27, whose confession became a key subplot in the series.

Dassey was convicted in 2007 in the slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach. In 2005, Dassey, then 16, confessed to authorities that he assisted his uncle, Steven Avery, in raping and killing Halbach. Her charred remains were found on Avery family property in Manitowoc County.

The 10-part Netflix series, which premiered in late 2015, renewed interest in Avery's ongoing legal troubles, leading to calls for his release and a petition seeking a presidential pardon.

Court documents stated that Dassey IQ's was "assessed as being in the low average to borderline range." Dassey later recanted.

Read More