Bill Cosby jury voted 10-2 to convict, juror tells ABC

Story highlights Ten of the 12 jurors voted to convict on two charges, a juror tells ABC News

Jurors' names were released to the public Wednesday after mistrial

(CNN) Ten of the 12 jurors in Bill Cosby's assault trial voted to convict the comedian on two counts of aggravated indecent assault, but the case was declared a mistrial because two people on the panel continued to hold out, a juror told ABC News.

Cosby faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The vote was 10-2 to convict him on charges that he digitally penetrated Andrea Constand in January 2004 without her consent, and 10-2 that he gave her drugs that substantially impaired her ability to resist, the juror told ABC on Wednesday.

The vote was 11-1 to acquit Cosby on a charge that he digitally penetrated Constand while she was unconscious or unaware, the juror said.

In criminal cases, verdicts must be unanimous. The judge declared a mistrial Saturday after jurors reported they were hopelessly deadlocked following nearly a week of deliberations.

The juror spoke with ABC News on the condition of anonymity because jurors were told not to comment on the proceedings inside the jury room.

