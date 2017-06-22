Bill Cosby jury voted 10-2 to convict, juror tells ABC

Story highlights Ten of the 12 jurors voted to convict on two charges, a juror told ABC News

(CNN) Ten of the 12 jurors in Bill Cosby's assault trial voted to convict the comedian on two counts of aggravated indecent assault, but the case was declared a mistrial because two people on the panel continued to hold out, a juror told ABC News.

Cosby faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The vote was 10 to 2 to convict him on charges that he digitally penetrated Andrea Constand in January 2004 without her consent, and 10 to 2 that he gave her drugs that substantially impaired her ability to resist, the juror told ABC Wednesday.

The vote was 11 to 1 to acquit Cosby on a charge that he digitally penetrated her while she was unconscious or unaware.

In criminal cases, verdicts must be unanimous. The judge declared a mistrial Saturday after jurors reported they were hopelessly deadlocked after almost a week of deliberations.

The juror spoke with ABC News on the condition of anonymity because jurors were told not to comment on the proceedings inside the jury room.

