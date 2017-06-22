Photos: It's Ladies Day at Royal Ascot and extravagant hats are a must for anyone hoping to make a statement, or catch a photographer's eye. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: A little birdie told us that this is a picture of Paula Gibson from Argentina, who poses with her floral hat as she attends the third day of the five-day meeting. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Around 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the prestigious event which offers $6.97 million in prize money. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Racegoers arrive on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Plenty of celebrities attend this high-society event, such as Russian model Natalia Capchuk who is dressed in pink for Ladies Day. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Racegoers attend Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 22, 2017. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos descend on Royal Ascot every year for an event which is attended by people from all around the world. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Barbra Studwick wears a white and feather ornate hat on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday, June 22, 2017. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Plenty of food and drink will be consumed over the five days. There are more than 100 bars and food outlets around the racecourse, and 247 private boxes. Hide Caption 10 of 11