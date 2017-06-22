Breaking News

Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day

Updated 11:36 AM ET, Thu June 22, 2017

It&#39;s Ladies Day at Royal Ascot and extravagant hats are a must for anyone hoping to make a statement, or catch a photographer&#39;s eye.
The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
A little birdie told us that this is a picture of Paula Gibson from Argentina, who poses with her floral hat as she attends the third day of the five-day meeting.
Around 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the prestigious event which offers $6.97 million in prize money.
Racegoers arrive on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
Plenty of celebrities attend this high-society event, such as Russian model Natalia Capchuk who is dressed in pink for Ladies Day.
Racegoers attend Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 22, 2017.
Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos descend on Royal Ascot every year for an event which is attended by people from all around the world.
Barbra Studwick wears a white and feather ornate hat on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Plenty of food and drink will be consumed over the five days. There are more than 100 bars and food outlets around the racecourse, and 247 private boxes.
Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attended the third day of racing. Bookies&#39; have been taking bets each day on the color of Her Majesty&#39;s outfits.
