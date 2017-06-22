Story highlights Laura Kraut names Cedric her horse of a lifetime

(CNN) Laura Kraut has been riding horses since the age of three.

The American boasts an impressive CV, which includes team jumping gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and a third-place finish in the 2013 Longines Global Champions Tour.

Now 51, Kraut has a wealth of experience and there are few riders better placed to talk about horses than her.

She has undoubtedly ridden many a prized steed in her career, but which would be her horse of a lifetime if she had to choose one?

JUST WATCHED LGCT and GCL special: Cannes mid-season wrap Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH LGCT and GCL special: Cannes mid-season wrap 22:54

"Well, it was pretty easy to choose," the Rome Gladiators rider tells CNN Equestrian. "I would say it's Cedric, the horse I rode at the Olympics in Beijing.

Read More