US, Japan missile interception test fails

Story highlights The test involved part of the Aegis Missile Defense system

A similar test in February succeeded

(CNN) A US and Japanese missile test conducted in Hawaii missed its target, but both militaries stopped short of calling it a failure.

The firing involved a SM-3 Block IIA missile that's built for the Aegis Missile Defense system, which is used to shoot down medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles from ships at sea.

The missile was fired Wednesday evening local time.

The SM-3 Block IIA is not currently in use by either Japan or the United States, according to the US Missile Defense Agency.

This was the missile's second intercept test. The first, which took place in February , was a success.

Read More