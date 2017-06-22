Trump says health care bill needs 'a little negotiation'

Story highlights Senate Republicans unveiled the measure Thursday

The House previously passed their own legislation

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday "a little negotiation" is needed to add more heart to the "very good" health care bill, as Senate Republicans finally publicly released their legislation.

Trump has irked some Republicans by arguing the Senate bill needs more funding and "heart," suggesting the House bill was not compassionate enough to people who rely on health care.

On Thursday, asked by reporters whether the released bill meets his "heart" standard, Trump said it will take "a little negotiation, but it's going to be very good."

Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, released their so-far largely private health care bill online on Thursday. Though the bill was written by leadership in the Senate, the moment marks the first time most of Senate Republican caucus -- and all of the Democrats -- have seen the health care proposal.

McConnell is pressing for a vote next week, even though he can only afford to lose two Republicans in order to pass the measure.

