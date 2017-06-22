Story highlights Trump proposed banning immigrants from accessing welfare for 5 years

But the proposal has been federal law since 1996

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CNN) President Donald Trump proposed Wednesday night reforming the welfare system by putting into law a statute that has been the law of the land since 1996.

"I believe the time has come for new immigration rules which say those seeking admission into our country must be able to support themselves financially and should not use welfare for a period of at least five years," Trump said to raucous applause from the roughly 6,000 supporters who flocked to his Iowa rally.

He added that he wanted to pass legislation to that effect "very soon."

With a few exceptions, new immigrants already cannot access welfare programs during their first five years in the US, per a 1996 welfare reform law signed by President Bill Clinton.

Pressed repeatedly by CNN, a senior administration official did not dispute that the proposal is already in effect.

Read More