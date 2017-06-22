Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey

Story highlights Trump initially teased the prospects of recordings

He said Thursday he didn't make any himself

(CNN) President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump tweeted.

The statement ended speculation about whether the President recorded conversations in the Oval Office. Comey, who Trump fired last month, said he had hoped there were recordings of their conversations.

Trump tweeted on May 12, in response to a New York Times report about Comey's dinner with Trump, that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump and his top aides have played coy for weeks about the possibility of White House tapes, treating their possible existence like a game show reveal.

