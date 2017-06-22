Gowdy decries leaks out of Coats meeting with House intelligence

Story highlights CNN reported Thursday Dan Coats and Mike Rogers met with intelligence committees in closed briefings

Coats and Rogers said interactions with Trump about the Russia investigation were odd, uncomfortable

Washington (CNN) Rep. Trey Gowdy on Thursday warned his fellow lawmakers about leaking information from closed briefings.

Leaking will result in "a chilling effect on other witnesses who want to share classified, sensitive information when it makes its way to the headlines before the transcript's even dry," the South Carolina Republican told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" Thursday.

His comments came after CNN's report that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers met individually last week with the Senate intelligence committee in two closed briefings that were described to CNN by Democratic and Republican congressional sources.

During their meetings with Senate investigators, and in separate sessions with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, the two intelligence officials said President Donald Trump suggested they say publicly there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

Gowdy confirmed to Burnett Thursday that Coats met with the House intelligence committee. He said there were eight people in the room during the meeting, but did not elaborate on what was discussed.

