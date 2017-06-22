StandWithNancy Twitter trend takes a turn

Washington (CNN) What started as a supportive gesture for House minority leader Nancy Pelosi got a little out of hand Thursday.

Democrats will not let Trump & @PRyan walk all over our progress. Must continue fighting to #ProtectOurCare . #StandWithNancy

There is so much at stake. The heath care of millions is on the line. #StandWithNancy and me to continue fighting to #ProtectOurCare !

Supporters hopped on the trend:

Blaming @NancyPelosi 4 loss in GA is like blaming Mother Theresa 4 hunger. Ask yourself what did I do?? And, get to work. #StandWithNancy

But the plan seemed to backfire when conservative tweeters caught wind of what was happening. Fox News Contributor Ryan Fournier began encouraging Republicans to take up the hashtag -- and subvert it.

Hey Republicans, why do you #StandWithNancy -- Use the hashtag! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 22, 2017

Soon groups from the likes of the National Republican Congressional Committee and Republican National Committee joined in the fun.

We #StandWithNancy because we're not tired of winning. 4-0! — GOP (@GOP) June 22, 2017

Political activists started using the trend as a punchline.

Roses are red,

the House is cautious.

Nancy Pelosi puts

republicans in office!#StandWithNancy — Whitney Peterson (@whitneypete) June 22, 2017