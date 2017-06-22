Senate math: Republicans have very little margin for error on health care

(CNN) Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled their version of a bill to repeal most of Obamacare after weeks of closed-door talks and secret negotiations among a working group of GOP lawmakers.

Now comes the difficult task of sellling that bill to the American people and to their own GOP colleagues, who are also reading the proposal for the first time.

To bypass Democrats, they want to pass their health care bill using a complicated process known as budget reconciliation. That means they'll only need 51 votes instead of the normal 60, but it also means the bill cannot add to the budget deficit.

Republicans will have to vote in lock-step to even reach that 51-vote majority.

Read More