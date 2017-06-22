(CNN) Jon Ossoff's defeat in Georgia's special House election -- an election Democrats hoped would have been a referendum on President Donald Trump -- has renewed some soul searching among its members.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon Wednesday, Rep. Tim Ryan criticized his party's brand, their outreach to voters and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

"The brand is just bad," Ryan said. "I don't think people in the beltway are realizing just how toxic the Democratic Party brand is in so many parts of the country."

Lemon asked Ryan if he believed Pelosi was more toxic than Donald Trump.

"The honest answer is in some areas of the country -- yes, she is," Ryan said. " I think that in certain areas, like in some of these special election districts, it doesn't benefit our candidates to be tied to her. "

