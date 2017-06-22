Breaking News

'Pizzagate' shooter sentenced to 4 years in prison

By Grace Hauck, CNN

Updated 1:49 PM ET, Thu June 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How did 'pizzagate' inspire violence?
How did 'pizzagate' inspire violence?

    JUST WATCHED

    How did 'pizzagate' inspire violence?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How did 'pizzagate' inspire violence? 02:08

Story highlights

  • Edgar Maddison Welch, 29, also received 36 months of probation
  • Welch did not harm anyone

Washington (CNN)The North Carolina man who fired an assault rifle inside a Washington, DC, pizzeria while investigating an online conspiracy theory known as "Pizzagate" was sentenced to 48 months in prison Thursday.

Edgar Maddison Welch, 29, also received 36 months of probation and was ordered to pay $5,744.33 in restitution for firing multiple shots with an AR-15 rifle inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant in northwest Washington in December. He claimed he was attempting to find and rescue child sex slaves that he believed were being held at the restaurant -- a belief allegedly based on his reading of a false story circulating online at the time.
&#39;Pizzagate&#39; shooting suspect pleads guilty
'Pizzagate' shooting suspect pleads guilty
After Welch found no evidence of child sex-trafficking at the restaurant, he did not harm anyone and surrendered.
    He pleaded guilty to gun charges in federal court in March.
    White House: Fake news can cause real harm
    White House: Fake news can cause real harm

      JUST WATCHED

      White House: Fake news can cause real harm

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    White House: Fake news can cause real harm 03:04

    CNN's Laura Jarrett and Noa Yadidi contributed to this report.