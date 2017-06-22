Story highlights Some Democrats are looking towards replacing Pelosi

The veteran congresswoman is a prolific fundraiser and was the first female House speaker

Washington (CNN) A defiant Nancy Pelosi made it clear she's not going anywhere, brushing off critics from her own party saying "I think I'm worth the trouble."

The House minority leader has served as the face of House Democrats since she helped engineer her party regain control of the House of Representatives in 2007 to become the first female speaker. In the face of some fellow Democrats called for her to step down following a major defeat in a special election Tuesday, Pelosi proudly touted her effectiveness, saying she was "a master legislator" and a "strategic, politically astute leader."

"We need a winning strategy and I think the first step to getting to a winning strategy is a change in leadership," Rice told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

But Pelosi taunted Rice and others urging her to step down, issuing what sounded like a warning on Thursday, saying, "when it comes to personal ambition and having fun on TV, have your fun. I love the arena. I thrive on competition."

