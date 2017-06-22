Story highlights The Congressional Picnic is Thursday evening

Lawmakers and their families will picnic on the South Lawn

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers are taking a rare break from bitter partisan politics and heading to the White House Thursday evening for a good old-fashioned picnic.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting the Congressional Picnic, a bipartisan, annual event on the White House South Lawn aimed at bringing members of Congress, their families, and members of the administration together for a casual, lighthearted evening.

"My husband and I are pleased to welcome Members of Congress and their families to the people's house," the first lady said in a statement Thursday. "With the recent and tragic shooting at the congressional baseball game practice last week, it is more important than ever that we spend time together not as politicians, but as colleagues and friends."

The picnic could be a welcome respite after a day filled with deep partisan disagreements on Capitol Hill following the release of the GOP Senate health care bill draft , as well as a particularly divisive Georgia election earlier this week that left the President taking a victory lap and some Democrats calling for the ouster of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The first lady, who is known to do extensive research and homework ahead of White House events, planned the picnic with a focus on bringing people together in this political climate.