US Marines suspend F-35 flights at Yuma Air Station

(CNN) The US Marine Corps announced Thursday that it would "temporarily suspend" flight operations for 14 F-35B fighters due to software issues.

The jets are from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 based at Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, made the decision to suspend flight operations after "anomalies" were discovered in a recent Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) software upgrade, the US Marine Corps said in a statement.

"There is nothing wrong with the performance or safety of the aircraft itself, but it is imperative that we ensure the ground-based ALIS system is working properly before flight operations continue," Maj. Kurt Stahl, a spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, told CNN in an email.

"The F-35B is a highly capable aircraft with an excellent test and developmental safety record," Stahl added.

