Washington (CNN) Senate Republicans rolled out their health care plan Thursday, and within hours the bill was already on shaky ground.

Republicans can only afford to lose two of their 52 senators for the bill to pass.

Most Republicans are still reviewing the text, but here is what many have said so far:

Opposes in current form but open to negotiations: 4

Sen. Rand Paul (Kentucky) -- "The current bill does not repeal Obamacare. It does not keep our promises to the American people. I will oppose it coming to the floor in its current form, but I remain open to negotiations." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) -- "The current draft does not solve the problem, but I've been working to an agreement. People are unhappy with premiums because it has caused premiums to skyrocket. The current draft made this morning doesn't do what we need to fix that problem." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) and Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) -- "Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor. There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs." (Joint paper statement on 6/22)

Still reviewing but has concerns: 4

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) -- "Senator Collins will carefully review the text of the Senate health care bill this week and into the weekend. She has a number of concerns and will be particularly interested in examining the forthcoming CBO analysis on the impact on insurance coverage, the effect on insurance premiums, and the changes in the Medicaid program." (Paper statement on 6/22)

"It makes no sense to single out Planned Parenthood from all the Medicaid providers...there's already a ban against using federal funds for abortion so there's absolutely no need for that." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Dean Heller (Nevada) -- "At first glance, I have serious concerns about the bill's impact on the Nevadans who depend on Medicaid. I will read it, share it with Governor Sandoval, and continue to listen to Nevadans to determine the bill's impact on our state...As I have consistently stated, if the bill is good for Nevada, I'll vote for it and if it's not -- I won't." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. Mike Rounds (South Dakota) -- Rounds said there were some "good parts" to the bill but there needs to be more work done on group markets. (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) -- "There are some promising changes to reduce premiums in the individual insurance market, but I continue to have real concerns about the Medicaid policies in this bill, especially those that impact drug treatment at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid epidemic. I look forward to examining this new proposal carefully and reviewing the analysis by the Congressional Budget Office when it is available. If the final legislation is good for Ohio, I will support it. If not, I will oppose it. As this process moves forward, I will continue to work to protect Ohio's interests and ensure that our health care system works better for all Ohioans." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Still reviewing: 11

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) -- "I'm going to look at it first. That's really what I gotta do." (To CNN on 6/22)

Sen. John McCain (Arizona) -- McCain told reporters he generally praised the bill, and said it was better than Obamacare in "100 ways." He said he still needed more time to study bill before deciding if he'd support it, and in particular wanted feedback from the Arizona governor on Medicaid provisions. He said he wasn't happy with this process but thought one week was enough time to review the bill for a vote. (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Cory Gardner (Colorado) -- Told reporters "we need to learn more and get the information and numbers behind it....That's not a no. It's not a yes. We have to look at the numbers." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Bob Corker (Tennessee) -- The Senate Foreign Relations Chairman said he's not "happy or unhappy" about the bill and that he's going to go back and read it. (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) -- "I came away more positive than I thought I'd be. ... This is a proposal from the leadership that is expected to change. This bill is not take it or leave it. It is a starting point where we can look at the bill from our state perspectives." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania) -- "A lot to digest ... a work in progress. Very good start." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Tim Scott (South Carolina) -- "I'm close to yes." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Thom Tillis (North Carolina) -- "As I've said repeatedly, any replacement plan must be a net improvement over Obamacare, and I look forward to carefully reviewing the draft legislation over the next several days." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida) -- "Senator Rubio will decide how to vote on health care on the basis of how it impacts Florida. He has already spoken to Governor Scott, Senate President Negron and Speaker Corcoran about the first draft of this proposal...He will continue to reach out for input and suggested changes from Florida providers, insurers and patient advocate groups." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. John Kennedy (Louisiana) -- "I think it's a good start, but I want to read it. I'll spend a lot of time on it this weekend." (To reporters off cam on 6/22)

Sen. James Lankford (Oklahoma) -- "Put me down as a solid undecided." (CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on 6/22)

Likely yes: 2

Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah) -- "While this discussion draft will help move the effort forward, I will continue to review this proposal and work with my colleagues to provide better care for all Americans." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (Texas) -- "The time to close the book on Obamacare is now. Our plan will help deliver access to better care at a price the American people can actually afford." (Paper statement on 6/22)