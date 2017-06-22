Story highlights Trump has one of the wealthiest Cabinets in history

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump offered an explanation Wednesday for why he has one of the wealthiest cabinets in history.

"I love all people -- rich or poor -- but in those particular positions, I just don't want a poor person," he said at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "Does that make sense? If you insist, I'll do it -- but I like it better this way."

Trump named billionaire Wilbur Ross, who has made a fortune cobbling together dying companies, as his commerce secretary, and Todd Ricketts, part of the billionaire family that owns the Chicago Cubs, as deputy commerce secretary.

The Cabinet also includes billionaire Betsy DeVos as his pick for education secretary and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is a former Goldman Sachs executive.

"Somebody said, 'Why'd you appoint rich person to be in charge of the economy,'" said Trump, a billionaire himself . "I said, 'Because that's the kind of thinking we want.'"

