Trump: 'Solar wall' could 'pay for itself'

Story highlights Trump took a victory lap at an Iowa rally on Wednesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration's proposed US-Mexico border could pay for itself -- if it was solar.

A "solar wall" could "create energy and pay for itself," the President said during a rally at the US Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money," Trump said. "And that's good, right? Is that good? You are the first group I've told that to. A solar wall. It makes sense. Let's see. We are working it out. Solar wall panels."

Trump, however, floated the idea of covering his border wall with solar panels earlier this month in a meeting with congressional leaders, according to sources familiar with the conversation.

"We have already started planning," Trump said in his first visit to Iowa since the election. "It will be built."

