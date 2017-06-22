Trump tweets 'We will BUILD THE WALL!'

Story highlights President Donald Trump said on Twitter Thursday "We will BUILD THE WALL!"

He cited a report that Mexico is the second deadliest country

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump vowed again to build a wall along the US-Mexico border in a tweet Thursday.

Mexico was just ranked the second deadliest country in the world, after only Syria. Drug trade is largely the cause. We will BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump talked about building a wall during a speech Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, claiming his proposal could pay for itself if it is a "solar wall."

"And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money," he said. "And that's good, right? Is that good? You are the first group I've told that to. A solar wall. It makes sense. Let's see. We are working it out. Solar wall panels."

