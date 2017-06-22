Story highlights Sen. Merkley: "This one is downright diabolical"

Sen. Schumer called the bill "nasty" and likened it to a "wolf in sheep's clothing"

Washington (CNN) At a closed-door meeting with senators last week President Donald Trump reportedly called the House's health care plan "mean," and now Democrats are taking the President to task for his words, calling the Senate GOP bill "meaner."

"If that bill was mean, this one is downright diabolical" Sen. Jeff Merkley, of Oregon said in a statement. "It is diabolical because it absolutely eviscerates Medicaid, ripping away health care from millions of Americans with cuts that are even deeper than the House version."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brought in a poster board with the word "mean" written on it. He added to the word, writing in black marker the letters "er" at the end at a news conference.

Schumer called the bill "nasty" and likened it to a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

"The Senate bill needed heart, the way this bill cuts health care is heartless," Schumer said. "The Senate bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing -- only this wolf's teeth are even sharper than the House bill."

Read More