Congress proposes defense budget $37 billion higher than Trump's

The defense hawks argue Trump's budget was insufficient to rebuild the military

Washington (CNN) The House and Senate Armed Services Committees are planning to propose a defense budget of $640 billion for 2018, a $37 billion increase over the Trump administration's $603 billion request.

House Armed Services chairman Mac Thornberry told reporters Thursday he plans to set the topline of the House's annual defense authorization bill to $640 billion, along with a $65 billion war budget. And Senate Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain also plans to set his committee's bill at $640 billion, two sources familiar with his plans told CNN.

The increase for the defense authorization bill -- a must-pass piece of legislation that sets Pentagon policy and authorizes spending levels -- underscores the frustration of defense hawks like McCain and Thornberry with President Donald Trump's defense budget after he promised a massive rebuilding of the military.

The armed services chairmen have both been critical of the Trump budget request, which was $52 billion above the budget caps but only $18 billion more than what the Obama administration had proposed for 2018.

"What came up here at $603 billion was the Obama request, plus 3%," Thornberry said. "It's the Obama budget request because there wasn't anybody at DoD to write a Trump budget request."

