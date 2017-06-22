Comparing the Senate health care bill to Obamacare and the House proposal

(CNN) After weeks of cloak and dagger discussions, Senate Republicans on Thursday released the text of their health care overhaul plan. The new bill would not upend Obamacare as abruptly as the House legislation, passed in May, but both call for significant cuts that would likely increase the ranks of the uninsured.

The CBO will score the bill over the weekend and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning for a vote late next week. If it passes, the House and Senate would need to hash out their differences and vote again on a compromise measure.

Here is a breakdown of how the Senate legislation stacks up to the House version -- the American Health Care Act -- and how both compare to Obamacare.

Note: This will be updated as we make our way through the text of the bill.

Obamacare greatly expanded Medicaid and mostly paid for it, allowing states that accepted the funding to provide coverage to millions of low-income Americans who couldn't afford it before.

Read More