Donald Trump just led everyone on a 40-day wild goose chase

Washington (CNN) This is a master of innuendo at work -- President Donald Trump never actually CLAIMED there were tapes of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.

What he did say, in a tweet, is that Comey had better hope there weren't any RECORDINGS.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

It was a bluff. And Comey called it during HIS Senate testimony when he said, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

Now we know that Comey's prayers are likely to go unanswered, after Trump said he didn't make any. Trump was the first to suggest they existed, so that means the tapes don't exist, right?

Read More