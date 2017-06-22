Former WH chief of staff: Chaos in the White House reflects Trump

(CNN) While former Obama chief of staff Bill Daley says he doesn't find it surprising that "chaos" seems to consume President Donald Trump's White House, he does think it is telling.

"White Houses reflect the person at the top and the chaos, or perceived chaos or lack of competence, in my opinion, reflects more about Donald Trump than anything else," Daley told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Daley, who served as President Barack Obama's top staffer for a little over a year, slammed Trump as an ineffectual leader and claimed Trump had run his businesses as an autocrat.

"I have never seen anything like this in a business setting, much less a White House," Daley said.

"It's very reflective of somebody who ran a small business — basically which is what it was — and ran it as a dictator," he continued, adding that although Trump was financially successful, "making a lot of money doesn't necessarily mean you're smart."

Read More