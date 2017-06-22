Story highlights The criticism from Kaufman came at a rally for Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The rally was Trump's first visit to the state since his White House victory

Washington (CNN) Iowa's Republican Party chairman suggested Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was not welcome in the Hawkeye State over the senator's disapproval for President Donald Trump.

"He crosses the Missouri River, and in that sanctimonious tone talks about what he doesn't like about Donald Trump," state GOP chairman Jeff Kaufman said. "You know what Sen. Sasse, I really don't care what you like, we love Donald Trump! And if you don't love him, I'd suggest you stay on your side of the Missouri River."

The criticism from Kaufman came at a rally for Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday night, just two weeks ahead of the Story County GOP Dinner, which Sasse is set to speak at.

Sasse's office declined to comment.

