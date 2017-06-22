Story highlights
- The criticism from Kaufman came at a rally for Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- The rally was Trump's first visit to the state since his White House victory
Washington (CNN)Iowa's Republican Party chairman suggested Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was not welcome in the Hawkeye State over the senator's disapproval for President Donald Trump.
"He crosses the Missouri River, and in that sanctimonious tone talks about what he doesn't like about Donald Trump," state GOP chairman Jeff Kaufman said. "You know what Sen. Sasse, I really don't care what you like, we love Donald Trump! And if you don't love him, I'd suggest you stay on your side of the Missouri River."
The criticism from Kaufman came at a rally for Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday night, just two weeks ahead of the Story County GOP Dinner, which Sasse is set to speak at.
Sasse's office declined to comment.
The rally was Trump's first visit to the state since his White House victory.
Sasse has been outspoken against a number of Trump policies and proposals since the campaign, often times sharing his contradicting opinions via Twitter.
The Republican from Nebraska also recently poked fun at the the President online after Trump tweeted about "covfefe" -- an unrecognizable word, but presumably a typo.
"It's #PianoRecital night. Livetweeting likely, despite the constant negative press covfefe," Sasse tweeted, followed by:
"Rare performance of Covfefe's Etude in D major tonight. So beautiful. Only I and small group of ppl know exactly what I mean. #PianoRecital."