Obama on Senate bill: It's 'not a health care bill'

Story highlights Senate GOP finally unveiled its secret health care bill on Thursday

It currently lacks the votes to pass

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama on Thursday spoke out against a proposed GOP Senate bill that dismantles the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

"I recognize that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act has become a core tenet of the Republican Party," Obama wrote in a Facebook post . "Still, I hope that our Senators, many of whom I know well, step back and measure what's really at stake, and consider that the rationale for action, on health care or any other issue, must be something more than simply undoing something that Democrats did."

The GOP-proposed bill would repeal Obamacare's individual mandate, drastically cut back federal support of Medicaid, and eliminate Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others.

Senators are likely to have only a handful of days to decide whether to support or vote against the 142-page bill, which was unveiled on Thursday.

In his statement, Obama said the Senate bill is "not a health care bill."

