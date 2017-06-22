Ted Cruz is not invited to Alyssa Milano's group hug

Washington (CNN) Alyssa Milano did not show Ted Cruz much Twitter love on Thursday.

"~GROUPHUG~ everyone get in," Milano tweeted.

Milano swiftly tweeted back: "Not you, @tedcruz. You're not invited" -- using the same winky face.

Cruz has previously been subject to some fiery Twitter snark. Trying to increase his likeability at the beginning of his presidential campaign, he posted a video of himself "auditioning" for a series of Simpsons' characters amid rumors that key Simpsons' voice actor Harry Shearer was retiring.

Shearer was not reticent with the criticism. He tweeted: "Dear Ted Cruz: 1, I never said I was "retiring". 2, When you do different characters, it's useful to pitch them in different vocal ranges."

Dear Ted Cruz: 1, I never said I was "retiring". 2, When you do different characters, it's useful to pitch them in different vocal ranges. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) July 1, 2015

And earlier this year, after Deadspin requested proof that Cruz plays basketball, the Texas senator tweeted a picture of Cruz lookalike and Duke star Grayson Allen.

"What do I win?" Cruz asked.

"Go eat s***," Deadspin replied.