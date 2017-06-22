No tapes? Trump has us through the looking glass

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: Donald Trump should have known better than to bluff about the existence of tapes

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) As the Mad Hatter of the White House tweeted his response to Congress's questions on Thursday about the existence of audiotapes related to James B. Comey's firing as FBI director, he stayed true to character. "I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," President Trump announced. But he also added that "with all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea..."

Trapped in a controversy of his own creation after tormenting Comey, the Congress, the press and the American public with the implication that he might have bugged the White House, Donald Trump fell back on one of his regular tricks, offering a unclear clarification and acting more like a bad magician than President of the United States.

Michael D'Antonio

In the immediate term, all this craziness may well divert the nation from revelations of the Senate's heretofore secret health care legislation and the fact that it would do grievous harm to Donald Trump's own promise to leave the Medicaid system intact.

In the long term, the actions of President Trump and his team will inspire an even more dogged pursuit of the truth by Congress and the special prosecutor, Robert Mueller -- who, it must be remembered, would have never been named if Donald Trump had left James Comey alone in the first place.

By speaking of "tapes," the President cavalierly evoked the Watergate scandal and the worst political crisis in the history of the presidency in order to hint that he, like Nixon, was capable of secretly recording his visitors.

