Al-Nuri mosque: The irony of ISIS' iconoclasm

(CNN) When ISIS fighters seized the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, they tried to destroy the Great Mosque of al-Nuri's minaret, regarding it as a idolatrous. But residents formed a human chain around it, preventing its destruction -- such was the gulf between the people of Mosul and their new rulers.

Before and after images of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri show the scale of destruction.

Zangi unified different Muslim factions in successful battles against Christian Crusaders near Antioch and seized Damascus. He is even said to have bathed in the Mediterranean to demonstrate the extent of Islamic power.

During his 28-year reign, Zangi also built madrasas to revive the dominance of Sunni Islam over Shia Islam, and celebrated holy war, or jihad, in expanding his dominions. So he -- and the mosque that he built -- had a special place in the historical memories of contemporary jihadists.

The leading al Qaeda figure Saif al-Adel told a Jordanian author that Zarqawi would always look for books about Zangi.

"The best presents he ever got from his acquaintances were history books that would lengthily describe the jihad that (Zangi) waged against the crusaders and the triumphs that he led his followers to," he said.

Al-Adel, quoted by the authors Daveed Gartenstein-Ross and Richard Miniter, concluded: "Those who closely study history sometimes take on their heroes' roles and follow their footsteps in order to reshape the course of history."

Zarqawi also set out to destroy Shia shrines in Iraq, like the Golden Mosque in Samarra, which was bombed in February 2006, in an effort to spark civil war in Iraq

Again, he was following in the footsteps of Zangi, for whom, according to the British scholars David Luscombe and Jonathan Riley-Smith, "the jihad against heresy must be pursued as vigorously as the jihad against the crusaders."

Now Zarqawi's followers have destroyed a place of real symbolic significance to the revived Caliphate they dreamed of, but which is now -- literally and metaphorically -- in ruins.