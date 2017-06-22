Sheriff to shorten sentences for inmates who rescued fallen deputy

Story highlights Six inmates will receive shortened sentences

(CNN) Inmates in Georgia are getting their sentences shortened for helping a sheriff's deputy who collapsed while on security detail.

Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats said that six inmates chose to help the deputy, who suffers from a chronic medical condition that makes him sensitive to changes in temperature, instead of fleeing.

On June 12, the deputy was traveling with the inmates from an air conditioned building to a particularly hot and humid work site, where he started hyperventilating and then passed out.

The inmates immediately took action.

While one used the deputy's phone to call 911, others removed his bulletproof vest and gun belt so he could breathe better. They prepared to provide CPR, but the deputy never stopped breathing, the sheriff said.

