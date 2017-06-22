Story highlights Three brands of hummus made by House of Thaller are being recalled

The pine nuts may be contaminated with listeria

Listeria can cause serious illness, especially in pregnant women and elderly people

(CNN) Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination. All three brands -- Fresh Foods Market, Lantana and Marketside -- have pine nuts on top and come in 10-ounce packages.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based House of Thaller is recalling the hummus products because ingredient supplier HVF Inc. informed the company that the roasted pine nuts may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed from April 18 to June 13 in the United States and on April 20 in Canada.

Lantana white bean hummus with pine nut and herb topping.

Fresh Foods Market artisan hummus with pine nuts.

Consumers can check whether their product has been recalled by looking at the "USE BY" date and lot code, which starts with the letter W, on the top. The full list of expiration dates and codes is available on the US Food and Drug Administration's website

Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious infection called listeriosis if people eat food contaminated with the bacterium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, and about 260 die from the infection. Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, fever, muscle aches, confusion and loss of balance.

Read More