(CNN) A wooden big toe that enabled a priest's daughter to walk around 3,000 years ago has been found to be even more complex than researchers believed. It is thought to be one of the oldest prosthetic devices ever found.

"By using a sophisticated way of fixing the individual parts of the prosthesis to each other, the artificial limb had a balancing effect and gave, to some extent, a freedom of movement," said Andrea Loprieno-Gnirs of the University of Basel. The team's research has not been published yet.

A team of researchers and Egyptologists from the University of Basel, the University of Zurich and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo used the latest technology in X-rays, computer tomography and microscopy to take a closer look at the prosthetic, which has been kept at the Cairo museum since its discovery in 2000.

The surprisingly lifelike toe was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the popular footwear at the time. The prosthetic, which replaced an amputated right toe, was still attached to the woman's skeleton when it was found.

"Based on our scientific examinations, our team was able to verify at least four materials used for manufacturing the prosthetic device," Loprieno-Gnirs said. "We could also determine two phases of refitting of the prosthesis during lifetime and identify signs of longer use."

