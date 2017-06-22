Brexit: Prime Minister May offers deal to allow EU citizens to stay in UK

Story highlights Prime Minister Theresa May will present the offer to Parliament next week

EU citizens living in the UK for five years or more will get the rights of British citizens

(CNN) In a Brexit divorce deal offering, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said European Union citizens will be given the opportunity to stay in the United Kingdom after it leaves the EU.

May and other European officials are meeting in Brussels, Belgium, to begin negotiations for a UK exit from the EU after the country voted last year to leave. Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty outlines the voluntary departure.

Under the British proposal, any EU citizen living in the UK for five years or more by a yet-to-be specified cutoff date would be granted UK "settled status," giving them the same rights as British citizens to health care, education, welfare and pensions

EU citizens living in the country for less than five years could potentially stay and obtain residency status after reaching the five-year mark.

"The UK's position represents a fair and serious offer,'' May told EU leaders in Brussels. "One aimed at giving as much certainty as possible to citizens who have settled in the UK, building careers and lives and contributing so much to our society.''