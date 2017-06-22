(CNN) In a Brexit divorce deal offering, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said European Union citizens would be allowed to stay in the United Kingdom after the country leaves the EU.

"The UK's position represents a fair and serious offer,'' May said at a working dinner in Brussels, Belgium. "One aimed at giving as much certainty as possible to citizens who have settled in the UK, building careers and lives and contributing so much to our society.''

May and other European officials are meeting in Brussels to begin negotiations for a UK exit.

In July 2016, the UK voted in a hotly contested referendum that exposed deep division across the country to leave the EU.