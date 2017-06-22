Prince Harry: No royal wants to be king or queen

(CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for over 65 years, but according to Prince Harry few in the royal family envy her, despite sharing her sense of duty.

In an interview with Newsweek, Prince Harry said the monarchy was a "force for good" but suggested that he and his older brother Prince William are trying to overhaul its image.

"We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people" the prince said.

"Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."

Prince Harry also addressed his mother's death in the interview, something he's spoken about publicly in recent months.

