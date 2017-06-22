Mixed welcome for London fire victims at luxury complex

Story highlights Former Grenfell Tower residents will be living next door to luxury homes

London (CNN) Families made homeless by the Grenfell Tower fire are to be rehoused in new, affordable apartments right next door to luxury private homes in one of the most exclusive parts of London -- and some of their prospective new neighbors have mixed feelings about the news.

Kensington Row is off Kensington High Street -- one of the most desirable addresses in London. It's close to the exclusive rooftop bar, Kensington Roof Gardens, which houses a celebrity hangout restaurant and nightclub.

It is also less than two miles from Grenfell Tower, where a blaze last week left at least 79 people dead or missing, feared dead.

The Kensington Row development seen from Warwick Road.

Most of the properties in the complex are designed for private sale or rent, and come equipped with luxury facilities including a gym, private cinema and spa, with current price tags ranging from $2 million to $4 million.

The government has now acquired 68 apartments in the same development -- in two blocks specifically designed as affordable housing, which do not contain the same leisure facilities -- and will offer them within weeks to some of those who lost their homes in the June 14 inferno.

